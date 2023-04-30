FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,345,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:FE opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

