FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $145.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Shares of FSV opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FirstService by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FirstService by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after buying an additional 288,924 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,058,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

