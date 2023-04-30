FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ FSV opened at $150.74 on Thursday. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FirstService by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.