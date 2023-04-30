Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

FISV stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

