Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.43. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

