Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,135 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

