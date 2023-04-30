Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.41 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.