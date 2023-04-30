Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,693,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,742,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

