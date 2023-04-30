Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.57 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

