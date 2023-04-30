FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.39 and last traded at $101.39. 2,633 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.70.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

