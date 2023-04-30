FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 12,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 75,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

FPX Nickel Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

