Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%. The firm had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$205.58 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Franco-Nevada

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$237.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$206.90.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.