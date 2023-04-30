Gatos Silver (GATO) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 99 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gatos Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -16.14 Gatos Silver Competitors $1.75 billion -$30.39 million -5.18

Gatos Silver’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 662 3116 3838 78 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 26.72%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Gatos Silver’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -27.49% -4.57% -2.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver competitors beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

