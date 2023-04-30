GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 4th

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. The 1-33 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $218.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37.

Insider Activity

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 92,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $33,351.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,391 shares of company stock worth $59,458. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Further Reading

