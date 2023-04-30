Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Trading Down 3.5%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

