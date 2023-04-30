George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.63

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and traded as high as $134.49. George Weston shares last traded at $134.49, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on WNGRF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
George Weston Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
