Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 54.5% in April

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Commercial

In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOODO opened at $15.26 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.



