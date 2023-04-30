Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 1,183 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

