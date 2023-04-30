Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 613 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DRI opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

