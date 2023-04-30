Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.57 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $524.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

