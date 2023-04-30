Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 2,100 JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

JMEE opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

