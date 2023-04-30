Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 3,586 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

