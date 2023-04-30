Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 38 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,477.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,693.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,075.98. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

