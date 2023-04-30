Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 451 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $167.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

