Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $103,000 in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,393,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWD opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

