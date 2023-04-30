Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $110,000 in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

