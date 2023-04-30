Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $114,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after acquiring an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.31. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

