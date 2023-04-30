Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $57,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Shares of SNPS opened at $371.32 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $392.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.32 and a 200-day moving average of $342.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

