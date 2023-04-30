Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $59,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

