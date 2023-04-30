Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $63,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $239.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

