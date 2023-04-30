Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $72,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $329.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

