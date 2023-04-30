Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $74,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

