Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $237.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $250.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

