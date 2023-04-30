Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $94,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

