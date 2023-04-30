Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

