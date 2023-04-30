Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sysco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.