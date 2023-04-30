Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 1,924 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

