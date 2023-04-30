Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 797 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,467.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 252,862 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 66,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

ES stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

