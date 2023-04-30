Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $70,000 Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.45%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

See Also

