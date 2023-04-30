Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $71,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,961,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,137 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 805,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,258,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 83,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

