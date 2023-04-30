Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $79,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.