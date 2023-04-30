Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

SLV stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

