Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
SLV stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).
