Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 0.9%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Goldmoney Company Profile

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

