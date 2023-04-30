Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Goodman Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

