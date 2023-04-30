Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $6.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.
GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Gossamer Bio Trading Up 2.4 %
Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after buying an additional 1,493,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after buying an additional 342,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
