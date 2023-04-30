Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Grand Canyon Education has set its Q1 guidance at $1.90-1.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.90-6.47 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

