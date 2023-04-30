GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 44,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

