GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.23) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.67) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.61) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.65).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,322.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,450.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,430.58. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.48).

GSK Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,596.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.47) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,691.64). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.57), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($530,692.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,691.64). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,612. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.