Guggenheim Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $18.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.77.

HIMS opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

