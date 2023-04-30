Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Financial Comparison

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A United-Guardian 20.24% 25.90% 21.89%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Haleon pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. United-Guardian pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haleon and United-Guardian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 2 3 8 0 2.46 United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haleon and United-Guardian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United-Guardian $12.70 million 3.48 $2.57 million $0.56 17.20

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Haleon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

